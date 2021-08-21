Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FOX worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.76 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

