Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $21.22 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3,118.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,953 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Alaska Air Group worth $21,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK opened at $54.35 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.