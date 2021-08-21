Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $24.85 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,480 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Eastman Chemical worth $24,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

