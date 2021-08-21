Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $25.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $25,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $134.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.