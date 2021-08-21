Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $25.90 Million Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Methode Electronics worth $25,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after purchasing an additional 536,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $19,285,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 96.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:MEI opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

In other news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.