Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $25.90 Million Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Methode Electronics worth $25,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,622,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEI opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

