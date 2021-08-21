Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $26.98 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.40% of EMCOR Group worth $26,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EME stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.