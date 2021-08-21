Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $27 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $27,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 860.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $2,836,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $261.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $273.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

