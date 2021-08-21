Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $29.06 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $29,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $73.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.