Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $29.54 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,732,000 after buying an additional 786,285 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $82,150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $134.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $134.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

