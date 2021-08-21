Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,337 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 4.09% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $428,000.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

IPKW opened at $43.27 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.