Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,337 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 4.09% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $428,000.
IPKW opened at $43.27 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99.
