Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

