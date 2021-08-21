Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $8.65 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,648,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITA opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.28. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

