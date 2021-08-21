Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 42,265 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $223.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.80. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

