Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,233,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 720,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vale by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE VALE opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.