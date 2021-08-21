Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 23,828 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Williams Companies worth $28,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after buying an additional 361,036 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 18.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 100,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 394.9% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

