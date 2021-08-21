Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,641 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $238.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.11. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

