Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,578 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.