Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 7,791 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $25,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after buying an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

