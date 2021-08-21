Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 303,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,316,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of POSCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in POSCO by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

PKX stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74. POSCO has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

