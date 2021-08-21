Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $23,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

