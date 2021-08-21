Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 77,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $211.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

