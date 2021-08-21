Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 1.98% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $27,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,080 shares of company stock worth $215,122 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.