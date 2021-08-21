Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,021 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.56% of UFP Industries worth $25,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of UFPI opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

