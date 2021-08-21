Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 195,822 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,822 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $22,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ally Financial by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY opened at $51.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.