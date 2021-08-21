Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $21.52 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.12% of NetApp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $80.67 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $84.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

