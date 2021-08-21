Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $25.68 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 229,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.69. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $76.69 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

