Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,233,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vale by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.69. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

