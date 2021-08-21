Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 1.98% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $27,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $215,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

