Clever DeFi (CLVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $169,065.03

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $169,065.03 and $1,806.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 80.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00150111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,005.90 or 0.99715884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.12 or 0.00921986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.99 or 0.06676079 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 996,942 coins and its circulating supply is 984,750 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

