Clever DeFi Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 84.5% lower against the dollar. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $136,235.63 and $192.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00133921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00159021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,925.98 or 1.00178903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.28 or 0.00919926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.10 or 0.06585168 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 996,942 coins and its circulating supply is 984,750 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

