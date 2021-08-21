Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Cloudflare worth $147,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $6,305,058.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $1,594,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,836.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $99,221,676 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $119.96 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $127.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

