CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

