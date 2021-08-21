CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.68. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

