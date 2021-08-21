CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.68. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.