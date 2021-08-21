CoinFi (COFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $867,930.45

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $867,930.45 and $70,703.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.40 or 0.00839925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00048632 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

