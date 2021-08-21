Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,982,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $161,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

