Color Platform (CLR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $219,729.77 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,668.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $673.82 or 0.01384490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00340652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00167623 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003018 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

