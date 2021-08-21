Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

