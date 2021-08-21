Comparing BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) & Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 30.39% 16.30% 3.31% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BlackRock and Global Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 0 1 9 0 2.90 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock currently has a consensus price target of $958.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. Given BlackRock’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock and Global Capital Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock $16.21 billion 8.61 $4.93 billion $33.82 27.12 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of BlackRock shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of BlackRock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackRock beats Global Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, Laurence Douglas Fink, and Barbara G. Novick in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

