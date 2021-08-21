Comparing IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IDW Media and Mastermind’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million 0.96 -$13.80 million N/A N/A Mastermind $3.64 million 1.24 $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Mastermind has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDW Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IDW Media and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59% Mastermind 1.05% 3.09% 1.67%

Summary

Mastermind beats IDW Media on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc. is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

