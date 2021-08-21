Comparing IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beyond Air and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29% IRadimed 12.95% 7.31% 6.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Air and IRadimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beyond Air presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 39.43%. IRadimed has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than IRadimed.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 240.86 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -6.89 IRadimed $31.72 million 13.10 $1.37 million $0.11 306.73

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IRadimed beats Beyond Air on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors. It operates in Israel, Ireland, Australia, and the European Union. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.