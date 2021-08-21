Comparing P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for P10 and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 10 5 0 2.33

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.94%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than P10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P10 and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $3.81 billion 2.82 -$130.00 million ($0.61) -64.03

P10 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Risk and Volatility

P10 has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners -9.25% -1.80% -0.73%

Summary

P10 beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

