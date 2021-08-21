Conceal Market Cap Reaches $3.69 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $38,196.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,022.39 or 0.99983626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.09 or 0.00946528 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.51 or 0.00488498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00360205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006248 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00071689 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,509,156 coins and its circulating supply is 10,885,362 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

