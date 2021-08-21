Connect Coin (XCON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,315.21

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Connect Coin has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $13,315.21 and $28.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connect Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00137114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00149683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,283.47 or 1.01664052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.28 or 0.00943297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.00 or 0.06774381 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

