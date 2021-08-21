Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the highest is $3.47 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $13.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.69. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.