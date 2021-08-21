Contentos (COS) Price Up 21% Over Last Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $77.37 million and approximately $41.95 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00834485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048503 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,701,933 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

