Contrasting California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Del Taco Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Del Taco Restaurants 4.24% 10.39% 2.97%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for California Beach Restaurants and Del Taco Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75

Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.24%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Del Taco Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Del Taco Restaurants $491.88 million 0.62 -$89.74 million $0.36 23.11

California Beach Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Del Taco Restaurants.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

