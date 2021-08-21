Contrasting GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

20.4% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -204.39% 16.36% Saratoga Investment 95.61% 7.54% 3.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Saratoga Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.76 $4.05 million $0.49 22.37 Saratoga Investment $57.65 million 5.14 $14.78 million $2.02 13.12

Saratoga Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GCM Grosvenor. Saratoga Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saratoga Investment pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GCM Grosvenor and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Saratoga Investment 0 0 7 0 3.00

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.86%. Saratoga Investment has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.43%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Saratoga Investment.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.