Contrasting Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) & Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synchrony Financial and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $54.27, suggesting a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Sentage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 21.76% 27.59% 3.60% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.74 $1.39 billion $2.60 18.92 Sentage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Sentage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

