Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Core-Mark posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

CORE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the second quarter worth about $1,563,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,666,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 91,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,829,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

